JEE Main 2025: Exam city slip, admit card updates, session 1 dates announced

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will be held from January 22 to 30, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, is expected to release exam city intimation slips and admit cards soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.



The exam city intimation slip will be released first, followed by admit cards. The city slip will inform candidates about their exam centre locations, while the admit card will provide the centre's full address, exam day instructions, paper timing, reporting time, and other essential details.



JEE Main 2025 exam dates

- Paper 1 (BE/BTech): January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29

- Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): January 30



Steps to download JEE Main 2025 exam city slip or admit card

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the session 1 admit card or exam city slip download link.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details and download your admit card or slip.



Key details about JEE Main 2025 papers

- Paper 1: For Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses.

- Paper 2: Divided into two parts –

- Paper 2A: For Bachelor of Architecture (BArch).

- Paper 2B: For Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning).