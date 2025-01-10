IIT Mandi opens admissions for MBA in Data Science and AI programme 2025-27 batch

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has announced admissions for the 2025-27 batch of its flagship Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DS&AI). Introduced in 2022, this programme has gained recognition as a leading course in AI-driven business education.

The programme aims to develop future-ready management professionals with expertise in data-driven decision-making and AI-powered business strategies.



Designed to meet the industry's evolving needs, the MBA programme offers a rigorous curriculum that combines managerial insights with advanced technological skills. It prepares students to excel in a rapidly transforming business landscape.



Key highlights of the programme

- Techno-management integration: Blends core management concepts with cutting-edge data science, AI, and machine learning techniques.

- Industry-Ccntric curriculum: Focused on addressing real-world business challenges and aligning with industry needs.



- State-of-the-art facilities: Includes access to advanced labs, research infrastructure, and IIT Mandi’s business incubator.



- Hands-on learning: Provides practical exposure through internships, live projects, and industry collaborations.



- Global perspective: Offers international exchange programmes and partnerships with leading academic and corporate organisations.



The programme is supported by faculty with expertise in diverse domains, including data science, AI, operations, financial management, marketing, consumer behaviour, human resources, and strategy.

Leveraging IIT Mandi’s strength in technical education, the programme bridges managerial and technological skills to prepare industry-ready leaders.



Graduates have consistently secured impressive placements, with an average Cost To Company (CTC) of Rs 16 lakh per annum (LPA) and the highest CTC of Rs 39 LPA in previous years. Leading recruiters span industries such as Analytics, Consulting, Finance, and AI-driven domains.



Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, stated, “Our MBA programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence addresses the growing need for professionals who can leverage data and AI to make impactful business decisions.

IIT Mandi continues to focus on innovation and practical learning, equipping students to meet modern business challenges with confidence and competence.”



Admissions are now open for aspiring candidates looking to embark on this transformative journey. It prepares students to excel in a rapidly transforming business landscape.