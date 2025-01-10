GUJCET 2025 registration deadline extended: Revised last date announced

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025, as stated in a report by Study Cafe. Candidates can register for the GUJCET 2025 exam until January 15, 2025, by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000 in addition to the standard application fee.

The payment can be made online via the State Bank of India (SBI) payment gateway (using credit card, debit card, or net banking) or at SBI branches across India.



Previously, the registration deadline was December 31, 2024, which was later extended to January 7, 2025, and has now been further pushed to January 15, 2025, with the late fee.



The registration process can be completed on the official GUJCET websites: gseb.org (http://gseb.org) or gujcet.gseb.org (http://gujcet.gseb.org). According to the Gujarat Board’s official notification, “The GUJCET 2025 information brochure and instructions for completing the online application form are available on the Board’s website at gujcet.gseb.org. The original deadline to submit the online application on www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org was January 7, 2025. However, the deadline has now been extended to January 15, 2025, with an additional late fee of Rs 1,000.”



GUJCET 2025 exam details

The GUJCET 2025 exam is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to professional degree programmes such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm).

The exam will be held offline on March 23, 2025, and will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), divided into three sections: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (40 questions each).



GUJCET 2025 registration: Step-by-step guide

Follow these steps to complete your registration for GUJCET 2025:

1. Visit the official GUJCET website: http://gujcet.gseb.org.

2. Click on the GUJCET 2025 Registration link on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration process using the required login credentials.

4. Log in with the credentials provided.

5. Fill in the GUJCET 2025 application form with accurate details.

6. Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.

7. Verify all the details and submit the form.

8. Save a hard copy of the submitted application form for future use.



Students are encouraged to complete their registration promptly to avoid last-minute issues.