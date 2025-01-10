FMGE December 2024 exam to be held on January 12; over 60,000 students registered in 2023

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2024 session is scheduled for January 12, 2025, as stated in a report by The Medical Bulletin.

In 2023, a total of 61,616 students registered for this crucial licensing exam, which allows foreign-educated medical graduates to practice in India.



About the exam

The FMGE, conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), is mandatory for foreign medical graduates seeking registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC), previously the Medical Council of India (MCI). This exam is vital for students who complete their MBBS abroad.



Historical data reveals that only 10,847 candidates appeared for FMGE in 2010. Over time, this number has grown significantly, reflecting the limited seats and fierce competition in Indian medical colleges.

Many students opt for medical education in countries such as Russia, China, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, and the Philippines due to affordable tuition fees and less stringent admission requirements. This trend underscores the demand-supply gap in India’s medical education sector.



Year-wise data of registered students (July + December)

2018 – 22,170

2019 – 29,542

2020 – 36,987

2021 – 42,822

2022 – 55,572

2023 – 61,616

2024 – 35,809 (July 2024)



In 2023, out of the 61,616 registered students, only 10,261 candidates passed the exam, highlighting the significant challenges faced by foreign medical graduates.



Exam format and admit cards

Admit cards for the exam have been issued. The FMGE will comprise 300 questions divided into two sessions of 150 questions each, conducted in a computer-based format across multiple cities.

Candidates are advised to follow all instructions on the admit card, including reporting time and guidelines.