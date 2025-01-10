Eight-year-old passes racist remarks on Delhi metro; sparks online debate on parenting and social manners

In a distressing incident on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, a woman became the target of repeated racist slurs by a child, leaving her embarrassed and upset, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The incident, shared by the victim on Reddit, has ignited a debate over the lack of social responsibility and the need for better parenting.



The woman detailed how she had offered part of her seat in the women’s coach to an 8-9-year-old girl at the request of the child’s mother, who cited her daughter’s tantrums. Despite being exhausted, she made room for the child, but the situation quickly turned sour.



“Now now now that LITTLE SH*T kept mumbling ‘cHiNki ChiNeSe chInKi ChInEse’ from the very moment they boarded the metro,” the woman wrote, initially assuming it was her imagination. However, the slurs persisted, becoming louder once the child sat beside her.



“I was in the women’s coach, and everybody was staring at me as if I did something wrong. I was very embarrassed,” she said. To her dismay, the child’s mother appeared indifferent, scrolling through her phone and ignoring her daughter’s repeated racist remarks.



The victim, visibly upset, chose not to confront the child or the mother, fearing the situation might escalate. “I didn’t want to pick a fight with a little brat with no manners. My whole day was ruined because of it,” she shared.

Reflecting on the incident, the woman expressed frustration at how such behaviour is normalised in society. “It’s not my fault that I look like this. It’s not even my first time facing racism, but a literal child passing comments to a stranger—that’s such a NO NO NO!”



She also criticised the mother’s lack of intervention, stressing the importance of teaching children basic manners. “Mind you, from their looks, they seemed very rich and educated, but nowadays education doesn’t really justify manners,” she observed.



The woman concluded her post with an earnest appeal: “If you are a parent or a teenager reading this, please teach some manners to your child so they wouldn’t pull this shit to a random stranger in the future!”



The Reddit thread quickly gained traction, with many users sharing their thoughts and personal experiences.



One user commented, “You should have stomped on the mom’s foot when you got up.”



Another shared, “Man I have seen someone call me moti and I called her back by saying tere baap ka khaati hu kya. She had nothing to say and was actually shocked that I had a retort instead of accepting and being ashamed. Same happened with a little kid. A boy. God he was staring at a woman's cleavage and making kissing sounds.”



Others offered practical advice. “It's really wrong that it happened in the first place, you should have confronted them, but at the end of the day we are living in Delhi and people here would never accept their mistakes because their pea-sized brain won't be able to comprehend it, so just buy a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and you're good to go. It works like a charm for my (ex)girlfriend,” another user suggested.