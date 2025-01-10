CTET December 2024 results declared: Check scores at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 December session results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Over 15 lakh candidates registered for the CTET December 2024 exam.



CTET result December 2024 live updates: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for CBSE CTET December 2024 examination.

3. Enter your roll number and submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.



CTET result December 2024 live updates: Where to check scorecards?

- ctet.nic.in

- cbseresults.nic.in



Furthermore, candidates using their ”roll number” can access their scorecard.



Key highlights:

- Applicants must use their application number and password to log in and view the answer key.

- Passing candidates will receive the CTET eligibility certificate.

- No re-evaluation or re-checking of results will be allowed.



CTET July 2024 session overview:

- Paper 1: Of 8,30,242 registered candidates, 6,78,707 appeared, and 1,27,159 qualified.

- Paper 2: Of 16,99,823 registered candidates, 14,07,332 appeared, and 2,39,120 qualified.Candidates can download the certificate once they are ready.

The board takes time to prepare the final certificate for CTET-qualified candidates.Students should take note that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results.