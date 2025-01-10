Chennai: Police arrests man for swindling Rs 71.63 lakh in fake medical college admission scam

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai for allegedly swindling Rs 71.63 lakh under the pretext of securing admission to a medical college.

The police said that S Vadapalli Vijaykumar, from Nellore, ran Zion Online Services. In 2021, the victim became acquainted with Vijaykumar, who promised to secure admission for his daughter at a private medical college. The victim then transferred the money through a series of transactions. However, when Vijaykumar failed to secure the admission as promised and did not return the money, the victim filed a police complaint.

An inquiry revealed that Vijaykumar had cheated several people and had two previous cases registered against him in Nellore district.

He was arrested on Tuesday, January 7, in Andhra Pradesh and was sent to judicial remand on Wednesday, January 8.

Only women

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is actively exploring the possibility of setting up metro stations manned only by women in Phase 2, according to a press release on Thursday, January 9. The proposal is still in its early stages, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, to improve the representation of women in its engineering divisions, CMRL will fill up eight assistant manager (civil) posts with women. The detailed employment notification will be published on CMRL's website https://chennaimetrorail.org/job-notifications/ on or before January 10. Last date for receipt of applications is 10-02-2025.