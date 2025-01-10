Centre spends Rs 62 crore on PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha while key scholarship programme remains suspended

Over the last three years, the government has spent over Rs 62 crore on Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual programme where he advises students on exam preparation. In the same period, the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) — a scholarship programme for academically gifted students — has remained suspended, as reported by the Telegraph.

The Telegraph report states that, based on previous expenditure patterns, the NTSE, which supports students from school through doctoral programmes, could have cost the government less than Rs 40 crore over these three years.



PPC: A costly event

PPC is held annually in January or February in Delhi, bringing together students from across the country. During the event, Modi answers pre-screened questions, often selected from pre-recorded submissions. Expenses are borne by the education ministry.

Between 2021 and 2023, Rs 62.20 crore was spent on PPC, said The Telegraph.

The 2022-23 edition alone incurred significant costs, including Rs 28 crore for printing and sending “appreciation letters” on the Prime Minister’s letterhead to approximately 38 lakh registered participants who watched the event online. Additional event-related costs brought the total to Rs 38 crore that year.

Although the 2023-24 edition switched to sending appreciation letters online, expenses still amounted to Rs 16 crore.

Since its inception in 2018, PPC has cost the government Rs 78.83 crore, excluding data from the first year.

Meanwhile, the NTSE scholarship, which provides monetary support of Rs 1,250 per month for students in Classes XI and XII, Rs 2,000 per month for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and up to Rs 37,500 per month at the doctoral level, has been on hold since 2021.

Record registrations for PPC 2025

This year, the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has set a new record, with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents, both from within India and abroad.

The Union Education Ministry said in an official statement on Thursday, January 9, that the turnout is expected to set a record this year and the popularity of the programme to “transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning and celebration” is increasing.