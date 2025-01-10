Centre brings out 2 special visa categories to encourage overseas students to study in India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with two special visa categories for overseas students, who want to come to India to pursue their higher education in the country, officials said on Thursday, January 9.

These visa categories include the 'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x' visa, they said, adding that students using any of the two visas to come to India will have to use the 'Study in India' (SII) portal launched by the government recently, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The officials said, eligible students from across the world, who have been registered on the SII portal, can access the e-student visa facility and their dependents will be eligible to get the e-student-x visa.

The government of India has developed the SII portal to facilitate the admission process for students from across the world and they can pursue either long-term or short-term courses in the country.

The officials further said that to obtain a visa, students must apply through the portal at indianvisaonline.gov.in, where the SII ID will verify the authenticity of their applications and thus it is mandatory for students to apply to Indian higher educational institutions through SII website.

It is further clarified that overseas students "may proceed with their visa applications only after receiving an admission offer from one of SII's partner institutions", the officials said.

"The e-student visa will be granted to such foreign nationals, who get an admission in any of the Indian educational institutions and who wish to pursue such studies, regular, full-time, courses of undergraduation, postgraduation, PhD and such other formal programmes," said a senior officer, adding that such educational institution should be duly recognised by the statutory and regulatory body in the country.

He said that these visas are granted for durations of up to five years, depending on the course length, and can be extended and the holders valid e-student visas can enter India through any of the immigration check posts- airport, land-port and sea port.

According to the officials of the MHA, the SII portal is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Education, hosting over 600 partner institutions offering more than 8,000 courses across disciplines such as engineering, management, agriculture, sciences, arts, humanities, law, paramedical sciences (including pharmacy and nursing), and also a few fields like Buddhist Studies and Yoga.

It is interesting to note here that the Indian higher education system has the capacity to enroll almost 40 million students thus making it world's largest. But, according to the government data, so far, only 50,000 students from other countries are studying in India, and this accounts for only about 0.1 per cent of the students undertaking higher education in India.

India's share is significantly low compared to China and the United States (US), where five lakh and 10 lakh foreign students respectively are getting higher education, according to the copy by The New Indian Express.

Given the prevailing situation the MHA officials said that the government has made a target of five lakh foreign students coming to India.