CBSE directs schools to ensure functional websites for public disclosure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to all its affiliated schools, mandating the creation and maintenance of functional websites, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Schools must also upload critical information, including teachers' qualifications and other prescribed documents, as part of the board's public disclosure requirements.



Key highlights of the CBSE notice

- Mandatory websites: CBSE-affiliated schools are required to develop and maintain fully functional websites.

- Teacher details: Schools must upload detailed information about their teachers, including qualifications, for public access.

- Compliance: Additional documents and information, as specified by CBSE guidelines, must also be uploaded.



Issues with compliance

- Non-functional websites: Many schools still lack working websites, despite repeated instructions.

- Incomplete data: Some schools with websites have failed to upload required details or have only provided partial information.

- Broken links: In some cases, documents have been uploaded, but the associated links are inactive.

- Poor visibility: Some schools have uploaded prescribed information but failed to make the links or icons visible on their homepage.



CBSE's notice underscores the importance of publicly accessible information about schools and teachers. To meet compliance standards, schools have been advised to ensure all required documents are uploaded, functional, and prominently displayed on their websites.



CBSE Class X and XII Board exam dates for 2025

- Class X: The CBSE Class X Board Exams 2025 will commence on February 15, 2025.

- Class X: The CBSE Class XII Board Exams 2025 are scheduled from February 15, 2025, to April 4, 2025.



For detailed date sheets, check the official CBSE website.