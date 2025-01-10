AMU intensifies security after receiving email threat to "Blow up campus"

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has heightened security measures after reportedly receiving a bomb threat email warning to "blow up the campus."

The email, which was received by top university officials, including the vice-chancellor, prompted immediate action by both university and law enforcement authorities, according to a report by ANI.

Superintendent of Police (City), Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, confirmed that security checks around sensitive areas on and near the campus have been intensified since the threat was received. Authorities are not taking any chances with the situation and are closely monitoring all crowded areas, such as the Maulana Azad Library, to ensure safety.

AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui revealed that the email also mentioned "ransom money."

In response, the university reported the threat to the police, who have activated the Cyber Crime Cell to trace the source of the email and identify the sender, added ANI.

To bolster security, police have deployed dog squads at strategic locations inside the campus. Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Abhay Pandey stated that the police are investigating whether the threat is a hoax or not.

This threat comes shortly after a similar incident in Delhi, where a Class XII student was detained for allegedly sending bomb threats to multiple schools. The ongoing wave of bomb threats has also affected other institutions and airports in Uttar Pradesh, many of which have turned out to be hoaxes.