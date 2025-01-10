AISSEE 2025: Registration open for Sainik School admissions; apply by January 13

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is now accepting online applications for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025, according to a report by Business Standard.

Prospective students can complete the registration process on the official website aissee2025.ntaonline.in until January 13, 2025.



To select candidates for admission to Classes VI and IX at Sainik Schools across the country for the 2025–2026 academic session, the examination will be conducted offline using OMR sheets. The test will be held across 190 cities in India. The dates for the examination and the release of the admit card will be announced later.



Sainik School Admission 2025: Application deadline

- Last date to apply: January 13, 2025



Eligibility for Sainik school Class VI Admissions

- Applicants must be between the ages of 10 and 12 as of March 31, 2025.

- Admission is open to girls at all Sainik Schools.

- Detailed eligibility criteria, including for newly authorized Sainik Schools, are available in the official Information Bulletin.



Eligibility for Sainik School class IX admissions

- Applicants must have completed Class VIII from a recognised school at the time of admission.

- Candidates must be between the ages of 13 and 15 as of March 31, 2025.

- Girls may be admitted to Class IX, depending on the availability of seats. Age criteria for girls is the same as for boys. More details are provided in the Information Bulletin.



How to apply for AISSEE 2025

1. Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the registration link on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration process to generate login credentials.

4. Log in and fill out the AISSEE application form.

5. Upload the required documents and photographs, and pay the application fee online.

6. Submit the form and save the confirmation for future reference.

7. Print a copy of the completed application form for personal records.



Sainik school admission 2025: Application fees

- General and Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC - NCL): Rs 650

- Defence and Ex-Servicemen candidates: Rs 650

- Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates: Rs 500



The AISSEE 2025 facilitates admission to English-medium residential schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Apply soon to secure your opportunity.