“Unable to find a job”: IIM-IIT graduate shares ordeal about fake domestic violence case against family

After the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, which brought attention to the issue of domestic abuse against men, another distressing incident has surfaced.

Prathyusha Challa, an Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad graduate, recently shared her family's painful experience on YouTube, revealing how her brother was allegedly extorted by his former wife.

Challa’s brother, an assistant professor at an engineering college in Hyderabad, married a woman from Rajahmundry in 2019. However, their marriage ended within just 10 days.

Challa revealed that her sister-in-law misbehaved with her parents, used foul language, and even denied her brother access to their shared bedroom. She further mentioned that threats of suicide were frequent, but the true motive soon became clear — a calculated extortion plot involving the wife, her sister, her brother, and her boyfriend.

In a shocking turn, just 10 days after leaving the family home, the wife filed a 498A case (related to cruelty by husband or his family) against Challa's family. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged without any investigation, she said in the video.

“It has been five years since this incident and the trial for this case has not yet begun. This has been traumatising. My parent’s health had declined,” she recounted.

Challa also admitted that the pending criminal case had cost her on a personal level. Despite her flawless academic record, she has struggled to find a job.

An alumna of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, Challa was previously employed as a Vice-President at Goldman Sachs.