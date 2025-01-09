Nalagonda plans to seek funds to provide breakfast for Class X students

The students of Class X in government schools attending special classes have not been receiving breakfast and snacks since last year. Sources said that this could translate to students being absent from classes and a potential decline in the pass percentage.

In response, district education officials of Nalagonda plan to submit proposals to the state government seeking funds to address this issue.

The morning special classes for Class X students across Telangana’s government schools are set to begin on January 20. Under the previous BRS government, funds were allocated to provide breakfast at Rs 5 per student.

However, the Congress government is yet to take a definitive stand on continuing this initiative. These special classes aim to improve the pass percentage of Class X students in government schools.

With classes starting at 8 am, students from remote villages often attend on an empty stomach. Many students leave home as early as 7.30 am and return only by 6.30 pm, making it essential to provide both breakfast and lunch.

Currently, there are 9,000 students in Class 10 across 249 government high schools in Nalgonda district. Special classes will be conducted from 8 am to 9 am and 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Ramakrishna, a Class X student from Prajjuru in Tipparatti mandal, said he and his peers often do not eat anything at home as they leave early in the morning. He highlighted the difficulty of concentrating on studies and attending classes until 5.30 pm without adequate food. He also recalled how last year’s students suffered due to the lack of breakfast and snacks.

District Educational Officer (DEO) B Bikshapathi said the cost of providing breakfast and snacks for Class 10 students is estimated at `15 lakh. He said a proposal for the required funds would be sent to the government soon. The special classes will run from January 20 to March 20.