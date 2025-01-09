HBSE announces dates for Class X and XII annual examinations

The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, has officially released the dates for the much-awaited Class X and XII annual examinations. Students across Haryana are preparing for the exams, which will begin in late February and conclude in early April 2025, reported Times of India.



Here are the key dates and timings

- Class XII exams: The senior secondary exams will start on February 27, 2025, and end on April 2, 2025.

- Class X exams: The secondary exams will begin on February 28, 2025, and end on March 19, 2025.

- Exam timings: All exams will be held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm



Here's how you can download the timetable

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in



Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the link for Haryana Board Classes X or XII date sheet 2025 in the quick links section, you will be redirected to your desired page.



Step 3: The Class X and XII date sheet will be displayed on the screen.



Step 4: Download the sheet and save it for future reference



The HBSE has further issued several important instructions for candidates. Check here

- Admit cards: Students must carry their valid admit cards, along with a scanned photograph, to the examination hall.



- Prohibited items: Calculators and mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam centres. Any violation will lead to disciplinary action.



- Accessibility for students with disabilities: Special provisions, such as extra time and assistance from a scribe, will be available for students with disabilities.



- Emergency contact: In case of emergencies, students can contact HBSE via the designated WhatsApp number (8816840349) or PABX lines (01664-244171 to 244176).



- Adherence to instructions: Students must follow all instructions given by exam invigilators and those mentioned on their admit cards.



- Essential supplies: Students appearing for map-based subjects are advised to bring their own log tables and pencils.