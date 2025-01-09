"Happy 2025. I Lost My Freelance Writing Job To AI.": YouTuber Alex Wei shares woe on jobs becoming obsolete

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly proving to be both a blessing and a challenge. AI is revolutionising industries by performing tasks that were once the exclusive domain of human intellect.

While it offers significant cost savings compared to human labour, it is also leading to job displacement, causing concerns about unemployment, and rendering certain skillsets obsolete.



Alex Wei, a YouTuber and freelance writer from Tucson, Arizona, shared his personal experience in a video he posted a week ago, stating, “I recently lost my job to AI...” However, he clarifies that he didn’t exactly lose his job, but rather his role has changed significantly.



He explains further, "Hey, a lot of companies are using AI right now. We were thinking about doing the same, but we still want to keep you around, and have you as part of the team, but instead we can just have you be the one generating these AI blog posts with a little bit of human edits here and there, and will still pay you but at a lower rate"



This shift highlights a growing trend where AI tools are replacing traditional job functions, while human workers are being asked to adapt to new, often less satisfying roles.



The video, which has amassed over 155k views, has sparked numerous comments from viewers sharing how their jobs have become obsolete due to the gradual advancements in AI.



One user writes, "I’ve been working as a 3D modeler for over ten years and have done hundreds of commissions. Over time, I’ve watched the game industry pipeline slowly fall apart. Last year, more and more clients started sending me AI-generated concept art, skipping the need to hire professional concept artists. Now, some of them are even giving me AI-generated 3D models to tweak for way less money. Honestly, I feel like I’m next on the chopping block. Once AI models get good enough at retopology—which might just be a few months away—I’m probably out of the game too."