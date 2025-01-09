Dental aspirants left in limbo: NEET MDS 2025 applications still not open

With just 22 days remaining until the scheduled The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 exam on January 31, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is yet to release the application forms or provide an official notification.

This delay has left dental aspirants across the country frustrated, underscoring what many see as a recurring neglect of the dental community.

Dr MD Manzur Ahmed, National President of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association, voiced his concerns, saying, “There is no notice yet. I even filed an RTI, but the response was simply to check the NBE website. That’s it.”

A pattern of delays and postponements

Dr Ahmed highlighted that such delays have become the norm. “For the last four years, they announce one date, and as it approaches, they postpone the exam. This year seems no different,” he said.

Students are now in a dilemma. “It’s just 22 days to the exam. When will they open the portal? When will they give time for corrections or allocate centers? Everything is still pending,” he added, emphasising the logistical hurdles caused by the delay.

Mounting frustration among aspirants

Students require ample time to fill forms, make corrections, and prepare for the exam. “One needs at least a week for applications and another five to six days for corrections. How will this happen in such a short period? If centres are far, students also need time to plan travel and accommodations,” Dr Ahmed pointed out.

Demanding accountability

Dr Ahmed called out NBEMS for its lack of transparency and planning. “If you’re an authentic body, you must announce dates clearly and stick to them. This uncertainty is unfair to students,” he stated.

The association is stepping up efforts to demand action. “Our Delhi State Committee will visit the NBEMS office within two days. We’ve also reached out to the health minister, but the response remains the same: Check the website. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

A call for immediate action

The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association has urged NBEMS to release the application forms immediately or announce a postponement. “Stop playing with students’ futures. Release the forms or inform us about a delay,” Dr Ahmed concluded.

The prolonged silence from NBEMS has disrupted preparation plans and heightened stress levels among aspirants. With time running out, the dental community awaits concrete action to address these pressing concerns.