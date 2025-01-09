CTET 2024 results OUT now | Check your scorecards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 exam.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in, according to a report by India TV.

The CTET 2024 exam was conducted on December 14 and 15, 2024. Paper II was held in the morning shift, from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, while Paper I took place in the evening, from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The provisional answer keys for the exam were released earlier on January 1, 2025, though the final answer keys are yet to be published. The CBSE has not provided a specific timeline for when the final answer keys will be available but is expected to release them soon.

To check and download your CTET 2024 result, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official CBSE CTET website — ctet.nic.in

2. Look for the link titled ‘CTET Result 2024 December’

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you’ll need to enter your roll number.

4. After submitting your roll number, your CTET December 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the CBSE CTET website for any further updates, including the release of final answer keys.