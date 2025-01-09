Connected even during crisis: Karnataka students and teachers learn the art of operating ham radios

Last year, IIH trained teachers and a few students from these residential schools regarding ham radio rules, regulations and operating procedures, communication networks during natural disasters, basic elections: semiconductors, filters, transceiver structures, radio wave (EM) propagation, aerials and transmission lines.

The institute also conducted exams for these teachers and students. Those who were able to qualify for the exam were provided with an Amateur License by the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.



So far, the IIH has installed DMR base stations in 20 government residential schools in Bengaluru rural, Hoskote, Kolar Sakleshpura, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Gadag, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur, Udupi districts.

Dr Satyapal explained his team's role in the installation of DMR stations at these schools.

"Our team consisting of five to eight ham operators have divided roles and responsibilities. Whenever these installations happen, we train the teachers and students at the spot. We demonstrate how DMR stations work, and try to connect with other hams to establish communication with them. We mention our call signs during this communication."

Dr Satypal believes that installation of DMR base stations at schools is a milestone in the ham radio movement. He says, "This DMR Network will not stop at the installations; IIH has plans to conduct interactive programmes, quizzes on air, contests, and so on, to keep the digital ham activity in the loop. We have also created a DMR group for internal communication with these 20 schools. This also connects to headquarters located in Bengaluru."