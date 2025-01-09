College moves Madras HC against sealing of server room by ED; matter posted for hearing today

The Kingston Engineering College in Vellore, owned by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) Kathir Anand, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to unseal the server room of the institution.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman on Wednesday, January 8. Advocate Richardson Wilson, representing the petitioner-college, submitted that the ED's action has crippled the activities of the institution, that too, at a time when examinations are going on, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The bench posted the matter for hearing today, Thursday, January 9. The ED had recently held searches at the residence of Kathir Anand, his college and the premises of a local DMK functionary.

In Coimbatore

A 20-year-old girl student tried to die by suicide after taking sleeping pills in the toilet of the government arts college in Coimbatore on Wednesday, January 8.

According to police, the girl student from Veerapandi is studying third year of BCom in the college. On Wednesday noon, January 8, the girl student went to the toilet and took the extreme step. She was rescued and admitted to CMCH for treatment, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The police preliminary investigation revealed that she took around 60 sleeping pills due to an issue in a love affair.

Police said that her condition was stable and that she was being treated in the hospital.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.