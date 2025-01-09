Apple fires employees over alleged misuse of 'Matching Grants Program'; Indians amongst them: Reports

Apple has reportedly terminated several employees at its Cupertino headquarters in the United States for allegedly exploiting the company’s matching grants programme.



The programme allows Apple to match employee donations to qualifying charitable organisations. According to a report by the Times of India, a few employees are said to have colluded with certain charities to fabricate donation records and redirect matching funds back to themselves.



Media reports have suggested that as many as 185 employees were impacted by the issue, but this figure is yet to be confirmed.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that some individuals defrauded Apple of approximately $152,000 over a three-year period.



Telugu Association of North America involved?

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has come under scrutiny in connection with the alleged misuse of corporate matching grants, including those from Apple. Sources have indicated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), alongside the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), are investigating TANA.



Although Apple has not issued an official statement, ongoing investigations suggest that many of the fired employees are of Indian origin, with some possibly linked to Telugu community organisations in the US. This information has not been officially confirmed by authorities, reported The Mint.