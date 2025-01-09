Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission announces results for departmental and computer proficiency tests

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the results, today, Thursday, January 9, for the departmental tests and computer proficiency tests conducted in December 2024. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now check their scorecards on the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in.



How to check APPSC departmental test results 2024

Step 1: Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the notification titled “Results for APPSC Departmental Tests November 2024 Session.”

Step 3: Click the relevant link to access the results.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and locate your hall ticket number.

Step 5: Save the result for future reference.



Post-result request for candidates

- Memorandum of marks: Candidates who did not qualify for the exams can request a memorandum of marks by paying a fee of Rs 200. This can be done through the Initial Public Offering (IPO) or bank draft payable to the Additional Secretary, APPSC, Vijayawada. The request must be submitted within one month of the result publication, along with a photocopy of the hall ticket.



- Recounting of marks: Candidates who wish to request a recounting of marks for conventional type (written) tests must do so within 15 days of the result declaration. The fee for recounting is Rs 300 per paper, payable through IPO or bank draft. This request must also include a copy of the hall ticket.



The departmental tests and computer proficiency tests were conducted between December 18 and 23, 2024, at 21 district centres across Andhra Pradesh.