UGC-NET admit card released for January 10 exam: Check details and download process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for January 10. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The NTA is issuing UGC NET admit cards in a phased manner. In the initial phase, admit cards for the January 3 exam were made available. Subsequently, hall tickets for the January 6, 7, and 8 exams were released. In the third phase, admit cards for the January 9 exam were provided. However, admit cards for the January 15 and 16 exams are yet to be released.



UGC NET January 10 schedule

- First shift: History, Pali, Prakrit, Bodo

- Second shift: Defence and Strategic Studies, Population Studies, Linguistics, Psychology, Anthropology, Forensic Science, Tourism Administration and Management, Social Medicine & Community Health, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture/Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)



Steps to download UGC NET admit card

1. Visit the official UGC-NET website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the admit card page.

3. Enter your application number, and date of birth, and log in.

4. Check, download, and print the admit card.



Important instructions

- The admit card includes an undertaking form. Candidates must bring all pages of the printed admit card, including the undertaking, to the exam venue.

- Verify that the photo, signature, barcode, and QR code are visible on the admit card. If any details are missing, re-download the admit card.

- For assistance in case of issues with downloading or incorrect details, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.