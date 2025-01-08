SNAP 2024 results to be declared today: steps to download and key details

Symbiosis International University (SIU) is set to announce the SNAP 2024 results today, January 8, 2025, as stated in a report by MoneyControl. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scores from the official website, snaptest.org, once the results are published.



The results are expected to be released at 1.00 pm. To access their scores, candidates will need to log in using their SNAP ID and password.



Steps to download SNAP 2024 results

1. Visit the official SNAP website: snaptest.org.

2. Click on the link labelled "SNAP 2024 Results" (available after the results are declared).

3. Enter your SNAP ID and password, then click on Submit.

4. View your SNAP 2024 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy of your result for future use.



SNAP 2024 marking scheme

- Each correct answer awards 1 mark.

- 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.



SNAP 2024 exam dates

The exam was conducted on these three dates:

- Test 1: December 8, 2024

- Test 2: December 15, 2024

- Test 3: December 21, 2024



The scorecard will contain details such as the candidate's name, qualifying marks, percentile score, and other important information. For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website, snaptest.org.