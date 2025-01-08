"Playing with our patience": Junior doctors to organise cultural protests demanding Justice for Abhaya on Jan 9

It will be exactly 150 days and five months tomorrow, January 9, since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, Abhaya (name changed), at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In deep despair and dejection with regard to the delayed justice, the junior doctors under the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) are staging a protest tomorrow, January 9, 2024.

EdexLive learnt that on January 9, planned for a procession from College Square to Shyambazar five-point turn, followed by an overnight stay with cultural protest activities. "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could not submit a chargesheet, even though it has been five months since we lost Abhaya. Therefore, we have given a protest call, inviting everyone to participate and support us to seek justice for Abhaya," said Dr Subhendu Mallick, a member of the front.

Further, he disclosed that street drama, singing protest songs, and other cultural activities are planned as a part of the protest.

"Avayar comrades, "Don't stop here tonight". The miscreants couldn't continue the murder and rape as suicide due to our constituency responsibility and movement, disgusting conspiracy of lacking information evidence has come to the front of all. All the success we've had in preventing the plot of turning the investigation process into a migration is for this movement. But many reports of central organizations are coming before all of us indicating extreme negligence in investigation. Now if we unite and don't think against it, Abhaya will be alone again after five months after August. So on 9th January we are calling for a great procession from college square to Shyambazar five head turn, there will be our overnight stay program. Come all," WBJDF wrote on Instagram.