FMGE 2024 admit cards OUT — Here’s how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2024 today, January 8. Registered applicants can access their admission cards via the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Here are the steps for downloading the FMGE Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in. On the homepage, click on 'FMGE 2024 Admit Card'. Log in with the candidate's user ID and password. The admit card will display on the screen. Verify the information, download the PDF, and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that the following information is correct on their admission cards:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Date of Birth

Exam Date and Time

Test Center and Address

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

If discrepancies are discovered, they should immediately approach the authorities for corrections.

Applicants are recommended to bring a printed copy of their admission card to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID.

The FMGE, established under the Screening Test Regulations of 2002, is a qualifying exam for foreign medical graduates.

The computer-based exam is set to be conducted on January 12, 2025, with 71 test locations in 50 cities across the country. The results will be announced on February 12.