NEET PG 2024: MCC to close resignation window for Round 1 and 2 seats today, Jan 8

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the resignation window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 candidates opting out of Round 1 and Round 2 seats today, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who wish to resign from their allotted seats must complete the process on the official MCC website mcc.nic.in before the deadline.



Notably, the initial deadline for resignation was December 26, 2024. However, MCC extended it to accommodate requests from candidates. According to the committee, this extension was granted after several candidates expressed their need to resign from their Round 1 or Round 2 seats for various reasons.



The official notice states, “MCC is in receipt of many requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates.”



In the meantime, as per the official NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment results were announced on January 4. Candidates allotted seats in this round can report to their respective institutes between January 6 and January 13, 2025.



Further, the data for joined candidates will be verified by institutes and shared with MCC from January 14 to January 15, 2025.



For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official MCC website.