NBEMS releases FMGE December 2024 admit card: Exam scheduled for January 12, 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit card 2025 for the December session, according to a report by Jagran Josh.

According to the board, the FMGE December 2024 admit card became available on January 8, 2025.



Candidates can now download their admit cards online from the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in. To access the document, applicants will need to log in using their valid credentials.



FMGE December 2024 exam details

The FMGE December 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 12, 2025, as per the official notification from NBEMS. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID card and a printed copy of their FMGE admit card to the exam centre. The results of this session are expected to be declared by February 12, 2025.

Steps to download the FMGE December 2024 admit card

Follow these steps to download your admit card:



1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Navigate to the FMGE section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link for the FMGE admit card Dec 2024.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.



Key notes

The FMGE is a screening test conducted twice a year — in June and December — by NBEMS. Foreign nationals and Indian citizens with foreign medical qualifications must pass this exam to practice medicine in India.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions and stay updated via the official NBEMS website.