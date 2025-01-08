Mumbai: Two Class X students stabbed in exam hall over seating dispute

Two Class X students of a Mumbai-based school attacked two fellow students with a knife inside a classroom following a dispute over seating arrangements during internal exams, police said on Tuesday, January 7, as stated in a report by PTI,



The incident occurred on Monday morning, January 6, at a private school in Antop Hill, Central Mumbai, just before the commencement of Class X preliminary exams, an official stated. The injured students are currently undergoing treatment at the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, he added.



According to the First Information Report (FIR), the altercation began when two 15-year-old students argued over a bench in the exam hall located on the fourth floor of the school building. The argument quickly escalated, leading one of the students to call a friend to bring a knife. Using the weapon, the student stabbed a classmate in the abdomen, back, and hand.

When another student intervened to help the victim, the accused attacked him as well, leaving him injured. Police said other students eventually stepped in to stop the scuffle, after which the injured pupils were rushed to the hospital.



A case has been registered under relevant sections of the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and causing hurt with dangerous weapons. Investigations are ongoing, they added.