“Most people don’t like their jobs”: CEO offers shocking critique of Indian work culture

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Shaving Company, recently gave a sharp assessment of Indian work culture on LinkedIn. “Most people don’t like their jobs!” he declared in the post.
His uncensored critique addressed worker realities, wealth disparities, and the deeply rooted "work hard" mentality that has powered economies for generations.
Challenging the fundamental motivations that fuel the nation’s workforce, he wrote, “If financial security were guaranteed, 99% won't show up to work the next day (.sic),”
Deshpande admitted to observing a near-universal dissatisfaction, adding, “The story is the same. 19-20 ka farak (.sic).”
He did not mince words while discussing the wealth inequality, emphasising how just 2,000 households own 18 per cent of India's wealth while contributing significantly less than 1.8 per cent of the country's taxes. "That's just INSANE," he exclaimed.
He questioned the morality of a system in which the majority work tirelessly to support their families while a select few benefit disproportionately.
“To usurp someone away from their homes and families all day from morning to night, sometimes for days and weeks, with a hanging carrot of a paycheck - we just assume it's alright to do that cos that's what's been happening for 250+ years. That's how nations have been built. So we do it,” commenting on the normalised nature of worker exploitation.
However, he candidly admitted that even “equity builders” like himself are guilty of perpetuating the “work hard and climb up” narrative, because “we don’t know any other way.”
Responding to the post, one commenter argued that jobs offer more than financial stability, stating, “A job keeps the mind active. Without it, people might just waste time scrolling through social media.”
Another pointed out that nations thrive on the labour of farmers, teachers, healthcare workers, and vendors who would continue working even if sustenance were assured.