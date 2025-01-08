“Most people don’t like their jobs”: CEO offers shocking critique of Indian work culture

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Shaving Company, recently gave a sharp assessment of Indian work culture on LinkedIn. “Most people don’t like their jobs!” he declared in the post.

His uncensored critique addressed worker realities, wealth disparities, and the deeply rooted "work hard" mentality that has powered economies for generations.

Challenging the fundamental motivations that fuel the nation’s workforce, he wrote, “If financial security were guaranteed, 99% won't show up to work the next day (.sic),”

Deshpande admitted to observing a near-universal dissatisfaction, adding, “The story is the same. 19-20 ka farak (.sic).”

He did not mince words while discussing the wealth inequality, emphasising how just 2,000 households own 18 per cent of India's wealth while contributing significantly less than 1.8 per cent of the country's taxes. "That's just INSANE," he exclaimed.

He questioned the morality of a system in which the majority work tirelessly to support their families while a select few benefit disproportionately.