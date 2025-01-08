LKG girl's death: Collector holds meet to reinforce safety in schools

In the wake of an incident where a four-year-old lower kindergarten student of a private matriculation school in Villupuram died after accidentally falling into a septic tank on the school premises last Friday, January 4, District Collector K Tharpakaraj chaired a meeting with senior officials from the Department of School Education in the district on Tuesday, January 7.

The meeting aimed to discuss and reinforce safety measures in schools across Tirupattur district, as per an official press release.

Addressing safety concerns, the collector stressed the importance of removing or securely covering unused wells, water tanks, and other hazardous structures on school premises, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He also mandated the implementation of 52 safety guidelines across all schools and required reports on compliance to be submitted to the Chief Education Officer.

The collector emphasised the urgent need for schools to ensure the availability of clean toilets, safe drinking water, and well-maintained campus environments. He instructed school authorities to ensure that electrical systems were in proper working condition and that any faulty switchboards were immediately removed to prevent accidents.

The meeting further focused on establishing Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in every school to address student grievances and ensure their safety, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The collector also directed that schools monitor the safety of transportation and take necessary precautions during student field trips.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Education Officer Puniyakotti, district education officials, and department representatives.