KTET November 2024 admit card released: Steps to download and key details

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the admit cards for the November session of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 today, January 8, 2025, stated a report by The Telegraph. Candidates who registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.



As per the official schedule, the KTET examination will be conducted on January 18 and January 19, 2025. Each day will have two sessions: The morning session from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates are advised to check their respective categories and assigned shifts.



Steps to download KTET admit card 2024:

1. Visit the official website: http://ktet.kerala.gov.in).

2. Click on the "Admit Card November 2024" link available on the homepage.

3. Login using your unique credentials, including the application number, application ID, and category (I/II/III/IV).

4. Submit the details and download your admit card.

5. Take a printout for future reference.



It is important to note that the admit card will only be available online, and no hard copies will be sent via post.



The admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam timings, and other key instructions. Candidates must thoroughly check the information on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the authorities without delay.



Carrying the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory, as entry without it will not be permitted.