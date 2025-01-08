IIT Bombay: Green Energy research hub receives 18.6 M USD donation from alumnus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay's Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH) has received an 18.6 million US Dollars (more than Rs 159 crore) donation from a United States of America-based alumnus.

The announcement was made during the launch of the institute's sustainability policy and master plan on Monday, January 6, Hindustan Times reports.

IIT-B presented a report during a one-day pan-IIT sustainability colloquium hosted by GESH last month. The report suggested numerous action items to promote significant improvements toward a greener future, including environmental education and research, environmental conservation and management, enhanced housekeeping activities, and safety and governance.

The institute recognised GESH's significance in establishing India as a global leader in green energy and sustainability.

The launch event also featured the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, which represents the institute's commitment to environmental conservation.

GESH intends to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications, stimulate innovation, and address global issues such as climate change and environmental degradation, according to an IIT Bombay statement.

“Through interdisciplinary collaboration with academia, industry, and regulatory bodies, the initiative seeks to build a robust talent pool in sustainability and establish India as a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions,” read the statement.

GESH is led by Professor Sanjay Mahajani, the Institute's Professor of Chemical Engineering, and has a 14-member core committee. It has financed 22 research projects from a total of 75 submissions, spanning fundamental, translational, and educational domains.