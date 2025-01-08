CBSE CTET results 2024-2025: Release date, qualifying marks, and key details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December Exam on December 14 and 15, 2024, stated a report by Jagran Josh.

Now, candidates who appeared for the exam eagerly await the results. The answer key for the exam was released on January 1, 2025, and the result will soon be available on the official website.



CTET result 2025 date

As per the official notification, the CTET result is expected to be declared in the last week of January 2025. Candidates can download their scores by visiting the official website once the results are released.



CTET 2024 minimum qualifying marks

To qualify for CTET, candidates must score a minimum of 60% (90 out of 150). However, reserved category candidates may have different passing criteria based on government norms. For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.



When will the CTET result December 2024 be announced?

The CTET exam was conducted on December 14, 2024, at various centres. With the answer key released on January 1, 2025, candidates had until January 5, to raise objections.

According to media reports, the result is likely to be declared by the second week of January 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in, using their roll number.



If you’ve forgotten your roll number, you can find it on your admit card. To download the admit card, visit the official CTET website and click on the Admit Card link. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin to access your admit card.



Accessing CTET certificates and marksheet

The CTET certificate and mark sheet will be available on the DigiLocker platform for eligible candidates. Using your registered mobile number and DigiLocker login details, you can authenticate and download your documents.

Keep an eye on ctet.nic.in for updates.



How to check CTET result 2024

Once the result is declared, follow these steps to check:

1. Visit the official website: Open ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the result link: Select 'CTET December 2024 Result' on the homepage.

3. Login: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

4. View result: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download/Print: Save or print the result for future use.



What’s next after CTET December 2024 results?

According to revised CBSE guidelines, the CTET certificate is now valid for life. Eligible candidates can apply for teaching posts in CBSE-affiliated schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other recognised institutions.