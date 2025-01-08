Bihar Board Exams 2025: Admit card release and exam schedules announced

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is gearing up to conduct the Class X (Matric) and Class XII Board exams for the academic year 2024-25, as stated in a report by India TV. As per recent updates, the admit cards for these exams are expected to be released soon, though no reports suggest that it will be released today.

Once available, students can download their admit cards from the official websites: secondary.biharboardonline.com for Class X and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com for Class XII.



Media reports indicate that Class X (Matric) admit cards are likely to be issued between January 8 and January 15, 2025, while Class XII admit cards are expected to be released between January 21 and January 31, 2025.



To access their admit cards, students will need their credentials, such as application number and date of birth, on the login page. Alternatively, they can collect the admit cards from their respective schools. The admit card will include details such as the student's name, roll number, school name, exam dates, timings, and exam centre details, along with important exam guidelines.



Exam schedules

The official schedule outlines that the Class X exams will be conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025, while Class XII exams are slated to take place earlier, from February 1 to February 15, 2025. Practical exams for both classes are scheduled from January 10 to January 20, 2025.

Students facing any issues can contact the helpline numbers 0612-223227 or 0612-2232257. Students and parents are also encouraged to check the official BSEB website for the latest announcements.