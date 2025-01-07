XAT 2025 response sheet OUT: Here’s how to download

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) released the XAT 2025 Response Sheet today, January 7.

Candidates who took the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 5, 2025, can now find their response sheets through the official website, xatonline.in.

The XAT exam is an important entrance exam for admission to major management universities such as XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB (Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar), and other well-known business schools across India.

The test assesses candidates' verbal and logical abilities, decision-making skills, quantitative ability, and general knowledge.

The response sheet contains a record of the answers marked by candidates throughout the exam, allowing them to assess their performance before the official results are released.

Here’s how to download the response sheets: