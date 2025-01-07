Watch: ISB Student orders from Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart to see who delivers the fastest

To begin the contest, the ISB student placed orders through Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

The Blinkit app stated that her order of two protein bars would be delivered in 13 minutes. Swiggy Instamart promised to deliver her milk packet in 21 minutes, but Zepto said it would only take 8 minutes to deliver the paneer she bought.

The results

Blinkit won the contest by being the first to arrive with the protein bar order. The student's video shows the Blinkit delivery partner entering campus in the platform's trademark yellow outfit.

As a prize for winning, the student and her companion gave him a protein bar. The ISB student reported that it took Blinkit 15 minutes to deliver the order, which was only 2 minutes more than their own estimate.

Swiggy Instamart arrived second at 20 minutes. Finally, Zepto, the platform that claimed to provide within 8 minutes, came last. Zepto took thirty minutes to deliver the order.

Speaking with the student on video, the Zepto delivery driver indicated that he had difficulty identifying the specific place inside the campus, which caused the delay. The Zepto store was also located far from the ISB campus, which added to the delay.

Her thread about the experiment has received over 70,000 views and numerous comments.

In a follow-up post, the student stated that her experiment had no objective other than to determine the accuracy of the advertised delivery schedules.