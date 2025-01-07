Severe cold wave prompts extended school closures across North India

Amid severe cold wave conditions, several cities across North India have announced extended winter vacations for schools to ensure the safety of students. Here's the updated list of school closures across various states and cities:



Delhi

Schools in the national capital will remain closed for 15 days, from January 1 to January 15, with a tentative re-opening date of January 16.



Haryana

All schools in Haryana will stay closed from January 1 to January 15, as per the state government’s earlier announcement. Classes are expected to resume on January 16.



Punjab

The winter break for all government and private schools in Punjab has been extended until January 7.



Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, winter holidays began on December 10 for classes up to V and December 16 for classes VI to VII. Schools are scheduled to re-open on February 28.



Rajasthan

Initially, schools across Rajasthan were closed until January 5. However, several districts have further extended the winter holidays owing to the persistent cold.



Jharkhand

The state government has announced that all private and government schools, from kindergarten to Class VIII, will remain closed from January 7 to January 13.



Bihar

The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class VIII until January 11.



Uttar Pradesh

- Noida: All schools recognised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board, and other boards are shut until further notice due to "dense fog and extreme cold." This applies to classes from Nursery to VIII.

- Lucknow: Schools up to Class VIII will remain closed until January 11. Online classes have been introduced for students in Classes IX to XII.

- Agra and Mathura: Schools will remain closed until January 14 for students in Classes I to VIII.

- Ghaziabad: As per the District Magistrate's order, schools for Classes I to VIII will stay shut until January 11.



Authorities across these regions are taking necessary precautions to protect students amid harsh weather conditions.