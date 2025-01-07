RRB NTPC exam date, admit card 2024: Key details on centre intimation slip and selection process

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the exam dates and release admit cards along with city intimation slips for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their official website, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Once the updates are available, candidates can verify their exam centre details through the city intimation slip. Hall tickets will be available for download shortly before the exam, accessible via candidate login credentials.



Candidates who successfully registered for the exam will be able to check the detailed schedule on their respective regional RRB websites once released.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies under the NTPC category.

The RRB NTPC 2024 exam schedule will be uploaded on regional RRB websites, and candidates can directly download the notice in PDF format through the provided link once published.



RRB NTPC Stage-1 exam pattern 2024

The first stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a screening test designed to shortlist candidates for subsequent rounds. Subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness, comprising 100 questions worth 100 marks in total.

The exam duration is 90 minutes, with a negative marking system, deducting 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.



Steps to download RRB NTPC exam date 2024 PDF

1. Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied from.

2. Click the link for "RRB NTPC Exam Date/Call Letter (Admit Card)."

3. Select your respective RRB Region.

4. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

5. Click "Submit."

6. View the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 PDF on the screen.

7. Download and save it for future reference.



RRB NTPC 2024 selection process

The selection process comprises multiple stages, detailed below:

- CBT – First Stage

- CBT – Second Stage

- Typing Test (Skill Test) / Aptitude Test

- Document Verification

- Medical Examination



Keep monitoring the official RRB websites for updates and announcements.