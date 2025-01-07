Osmania University Semester III & V results OUT: How to check

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, has released the results for a variety of undergraduate courses, including BSc (Bachelor of Science), BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), and BA (Bachelor of Arts) (Choice-Based Credit System) for Semesters III and V (Regular) exams held in November 2024 today, January 7.

Students who took these exams can now view their Osmania University Semester III and V degree results on the official website, osmania.ac.in.

The OU degree results 2024 are available for the following courses:

BSc (CBCS) (Regular), Semesters III and V

BCom (CBCS) (Regular), Semesters III and V

BBA (CBCS)(Regular) Semesters III and V

BA (CBCS) (Regular), Semesters III and V

Here's how you can check your results: