Osmania University Semester III & V results OUT: How to check

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, has released the results for a variety of undergraduate courses, including BSc (Bachelor of Science), BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), and BA (Bachelor of Arts) (Choice-Based Credit System) for Semesters III and V (Regular) exams held in November 2024 today, January 7.
Students who took these exams can now view their Osmania University Semester III and V degree results on the official website, osmania.ac.in.
The OU degree results 2024 are available for the following courses:
BSc (CBCS) (Regular), Semesters III and V
BCom (CBCS) (Regular), Semesters III and V
BBA (CBCS)(Regular) Semesters III and V
BA (CBCS) (Regular), Semesters III and V
Here's how you can check your results:
Go to the official website of Osmania University, osmania.ac.in.
From the homepage, select the "Examination Results" tab.
Select a course and semester from the list.
Enter your Hall Ticket Number and then click "Submit."
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print your results for future reference.