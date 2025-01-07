Mysuru students to march for scholarships: AIDSO plans massive protest

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru, has voiced strong displeasure against the government for failing to release scholarships for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority students pursuing degrees and higher education.

This delay, persisting for over three years, has severely impacted students from economically weaker sections, shattering their dreams of continuing their education, said AIDSO members, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Nithin, District Secretary of AIDSO, announced plans for a statewide protest, culminating in a march to Bengaluru on March 6. He emphasised that students from poor families, including the children of farmers and laborers, rely heavily on scholarships to pursue higher education.

The rising costs of education, combined with the reduction in scholarship disbursement, have pushed many students away from academic aspirations.The severity of the issue is evident, with over 80,000 students enrolled in private engineering and medical colleges still awaiting their scholarships.

Additionally, more than 7,000 students pursuing MBA, MCA, and MTech courses have also not received their financial assistance as the academic year nears its conclusion. This has already led to protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Despite discussions with the Minister of the Department of Backward Classes and Minority (BCM), in August last year, no resolution has been reached.The lack of scholarships has not only affected Other Backward Class (OBC) and minority students but also Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) students in several parts of the state.

The AIDSO claims that the government's inaction and the universities' inability to release funds indicate a lack of concern for the future of the student community, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

AIDSO called upon the state government to address this crisis by prioritising education in the budget and ensuring timely scholarship disbursements to all eligible students.