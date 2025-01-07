Mumbai University: Declining pass rates persist as 60% final year BCom students fail Semester V exams

Approximately 60 per cent of third-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) students at Mumbai University failed their Semester V examinations, consistent with the previous year's trend.

Out of 55,620 candidates, only 23,134 passed, indicating a persistent decline in pass rates for traditional courses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, success rates for these courses ranged between 60-70 per cent, according to a report by the Times of India. However, the shift to online learning during the pandemic has been linked to decreased classroom attendance and an over-reliance on digital content, contributing to the sustained low pass rates.

Additionally, the increase in autonomous colleges, which conduct their own examinations and are excluded from Mumbai University's statistics, may also influence these results.

In contrast, self-financed courses have reported success rates exceeding 70 per cent, highlighting a disparity in academic performance between traditional and self-financed programmes.

On the other hand, the institution was able to minimise the number of results held in reserve for a variety of reasons, including those held for failure to pass lesser exams and those held for temporary admission.