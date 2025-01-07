Meet Baby Frankie, India’s first newborn from Generation Beta

Mizoram's Aizawl welcomed India's first Generation Beta baby, Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng at the dawn of the New Year 2025.

Born at Synod Hospital, Durtlang on January 1, Frankie weighed 3.12 kg and was reported healthy with no complications.

Frankie was born into a household of three: his older sister, mother Ramzirmawii, and father ZD Remruatsanga, all from Khatla East, Aizawl.

With his birth at 12.03 am, he is not only the first Indian baby born in 2025 but also the first Indian of his generation, LiveMint reports.

However, Baby Frankie is not the first Generation Beta in the world. Remi, an Australian newborn girl, is often regarded as the first member of the new Beta generation.

Remi was born to Tze-Ling Huang and Liam Walsh in Comboyne, New South Wales, two weeks sooner than intended.

What is Generation Beta?

Generation Beta, a term coined by Australian futurist Mark McCrindle, refers to children born between the years 2025 and 2039. These will be the children born to Millennials (Generation Y) and older Gen Z parents.

McCrindle predicts that Gen Beta will constitute approximately 16 per cent of the global population. He expects this generation to experience unprecedented longevity, potentially living well into the 22nd century due to advancements in healthcare and technology.