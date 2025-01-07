ITBP Inspector Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for Hindi translator post tomorrow

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force will close the application window for the recruitment of an Inspector (Hindi Translator) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who are interested and have yet to submit their applications can apply via the official ITBP website at https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.



Applications for the post opened on December 10, 2024. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacancies will be filled — 13 for male candidates and 2 for female candidates.



Eligibility criteria



To apply for the post, candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:



1. Age limit:

The upper age limit is 30 years as of January 8, 2025. Applicants should not have been born before January 9, 1995. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.



2. Educational qualifications:

- Master’s degree in Hindi or English with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subjects or as the medium of examination at the degree level from a recognised university;

- OR Master’s degree in any subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subjects or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

- OR Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subjects and a recognised Diploma or Certificate course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, or two years of translation experience in a Central/State Government department or PSU. Working knowledge of computer applications is also required.



Application fee

- Male candidates: Rs 200 (Unreserved, Other Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section - UR, OBC, EWS categories)

- Exempted categories: Female candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen.



Steps to apply



1. Visit the official ITBP recruitment portal at https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for the ITBP Inspector (Hindi Translator) Recruitment.

3. Register by entering the required credentials.

4. Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.



Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for detailed information and updates.