ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2024 for December session declared: Check steps to download

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Foundation Result 2024 for the December session on January 7, 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared for the examination can view their results on the official ICMAI website, https://icmai.in.



The CMA Foundation exam for December 2024 was conducted on December 15, 2024, in two shifts.

Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, while Paper 3 and Paper 4 were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination was offline and OMR-based, featuring multiple-choice questions. Each paper was worth 100 marks.



How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2024

Follow the steps below to access your result:

1. Visit https://icmai.in.

2. Click on the "ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December Session" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

6. Print a hard copy for documentation purposes.



The results, initially scheduled for release on January 9, were advanced. The official notice stated, "We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Foundation Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date. The results will now be available on 7th January 2025; thanks to the efficient and timely evaluation process undertaken by the examination department."



Qualifying candidates can register for the Intermediate Course by January 31, 2025, to appear in the June 2025 term examination. For further details, visit the ICMAI website.