GATE 2025 admit card to be released today: Check details and steps to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the admit cards for the GATE 2025 exam today, January 7. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, and logging in using their credentials. This was stated in a report by NDTV.

Originally scheduled for release on January 2, 2025, the admit card is now available ahead of the exam dates: February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. These exams facilitate admission to postgraduate engineering programmes across India.

The GATE 2025 examination will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated city centres divided into eight zones. The results are expected to be announced on March 19, 2025.



Steps to download GATE 2025 admit card

1. Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. Enter your enrollment number and password.

3. Click on the "GATE Login" button.

4. Select the link to download the admit card.

5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.



GATE 2025: Paper pattern

The exam will comprise 30 papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from approved combinations. The three-hour exam will include three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be assessed on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis skills.



Negative Marking

MCQs will have negative marks for incorrect answers:

- 1-mark MCQ: 1/3 mark deducted for a wrong answer.

- 2-mark MCQ: 2/3 mark deducted for a wrong answer.



Mock test links are available on the official website to help candidates practice the CBT format. Candidates can access these by selecting the test paper name and code, which will open the mock test in a new tab or window.