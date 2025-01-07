CLAT-UG 2025 candidate moves to transfer case to Supreme Court

The candidate challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 informed the Delhi High Court, today, Tuesday, January 7, that he plans to approach the Supreme Court to request the transfer of his case from the high court, as stated in a report by Bar and Bench.

Aditya Singh, the petitioner, told a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that since similar issues are pending in other high courts, he intends to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention to transfer all such cases to the top court.



As a result, he requested an adjournment, which was granted by the Bench.



On December 20, Justice Jyoti Singh of the high court partly upheld the petition filed by Singh, a 17-year-old CLAT candidate, concerning alleged errors in the undergraduate paper for admissions to National Law Universities (NLUs).

Justice Singh concluded that there were clear errors in two out of five flagged questions and stated that the court could not adopt a hands-off approach when such errors were evident. The judge thus directed the Consortium of NLUs to announce revised results after adjusting the marks for these two questions.



This ruling was contested before the Division Bench by both the NLU Consortium and Singh, the petitioner. The consortium argued that the single judge wrongly assumed the role of an expert and interfered with decisions made by exam experts.

Singh, on the other hand, appealed to modify the ruling, arguing that the single-judge had only addressed two out of the five mistakes he had flagged. He contended that there were significant errors in three additional questions that also warranted correction.



When the Division Bench heard the matter on December 24, it declined to stay the single judge's order, citing no prima facie error in the findings. The Bench clarified that the NLU Consortium could proceed with declaring the results following the single-judge directive.



At today’s hearing, Singh updated the court about his intention to file a transfer petition in the Supreme Court. Consequently, the high court adjourned the case until January 30.



The CLAT PG exam has also faced controversy, with incorrect answer keys challenging the results, which are under scrutiny in both the Madhya Pradesh and Bombay High Courts.