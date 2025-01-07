Chaos in Haridwar farewell party and Ghaziabad road rage caught on camera

Students of a prestigious school in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, caused a commotion following their farewell party, as stated in a report by Times Now.

A viral video of the incident shows students engaging in reckless car stunts and firing gunshots into the air. The police have initiated an investigation and filed an FIR against 70 unidentified individuals involved in the case.

The footage captures a student turning to face the camera before firing shots into the air. The group reportedly disrupted traffic by performing stunts on the road. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).



Road rage incident in Ghaziabad

In a separate incident in Ghaziabad, a parking dispute escalated into a violent brawl near a restaurant, leaving three men injured. The altercation, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows five men assaulting the victims with sticks.



Senior police officer Abhushekh Srivastava stated, "During the investigation, we found that this incident occurred at Kavinagar. We registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused. Their names are Ayush, Nitish, and Abhishek. We are questioning the accused and speaking to witnesses for further action."



The video also features a woman, seemingly known to the attackers, attempting to intervene and stop the violence. Her efforts, however, are ignored as the attack continues. The sound of car horns in the background suggests the incident caused significant traffic disruption.