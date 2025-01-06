Vijayawada: Missing girls reunited with parents

Nunna police reunited two minor girls with their parents, who went missing from their residence from Saturday night, January 4, on Sunday, January 5, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The two minor girls studying in a private school, reportedly left their house on Saturday evening in the guise of purchasing fast food at a nearby eatery and did not returned home in the night.

Worried, their parents lodged a missing complaint with Nunna police who immediately launched a search operation to trace the missing girls.

"Four hours later, they found in the same locality. The two girls went to their friend's house without informing the same to their parents," said the Nunna circle inspector Kirshna Mohan.

Visakhapatnam

Minister for Social Welfare of Andhra Pradesh Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy conducted a surprise inspection at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukula School in Srikrishnapuram, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, January 5.

During his visit, the minister reviewed the school's facilities and interacted with students to address their concerns. He inspecte the kitchen, toilets, and surrounding areas, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the poor sanitation and directed officials to take disciplinary action against the principal for negligence in maintaining cleanliness.

He also engaged in a face-to-face discussion with the students, inquiring about their challenges and emphasizing the importance of education, health, and hygiene.