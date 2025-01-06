UGC-NET admit cards for January 9, 10, and 15 exams to be released soon: Key details and instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 exams scheduled on January 9, 10, and 15, according to a report by MoneyControl. Candidates appearing on these dates should stay vigilant and monitor the official UGC-NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for updates regarding the release.



The admit cards for exams held on January 3, 6, 7, and 8 have already been made available. Candidates scheduled for later dates must download their admit cards as soon as they are released. If any issues arise during the download process or if discrepancies are found in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates are encouraged to contact the UGC-NET helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.



Key details about UGC-NET December 2024 exam

- Exam dates: January 3 to January 16, 2025

- Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Shifts:

- First Shift: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

- Second Shift: 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

- Pattern: Objective, multiple-choice questions (MCQs) (no breaks between sections)

- Language: English and Hindi (except for language-specific papers)



Steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the "UGC NET Admit Card 2024" link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Click on "Submit" to access the admit card.

5. Download and print a copy for future use.



Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam centre. Regularly checking the official website is advised to avoid missing any crucial updates.